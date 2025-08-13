Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 13 August

Opening at 55,441.10, the index fluctuated between an intraday high of 55,566.70 and a low of 55,001.50 before closing at 55,043.70. The price action pointed to a lack of buying interest, with sellers dominating most of the day. Most heavyweight constituents ended in the red, intensifying downward pressure, with Canara Bank the sole exception closing in positive territory. Overall, the session underscored weakness in the banking sector, which continued to weigh on market sentiment.