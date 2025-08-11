Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India for 11 August

How Nifty Bank Performed

On Friday, Bank Nifty opened on a positive note. However, as the session progressed, it experienced heightened volatility and eventually closed in the red. Despite the intraday weakness, the index managed to hold above its 100-DMA. On the daily chart, it formed a bearish candle, indicating continued selling pressure amid uncertain market sentiment. Over the past six weeks, Bank Nifty exhibited a weakening price structure. It recorded three consecutive bearish candles, followed by a brief bullish retracement, and has since formed two more bearish candles. This pattern reflects a clear loss of upward momentum and suggests persistent selling pressure at higher levels. The inability to sustain gains after a short-lived recovery reinforces the cautious sentiment, pointing toward a potential shift in trend on the weekly timeframe.