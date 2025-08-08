Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India for 8 August

The index traded with notable volatility, moving within a broad range of 24,340–24,640, influenced by weekly derivative expiry and the announcement of a 50% tariff by the U.S. Despite the choppiness, the index managed to hold above its 100-DMA. However, it struggled to sustain momentum and closed below the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA). Looking ahead, we may see a pullback rally toward 24,700, with a potential extension to 24,900, provided short-term strength resumes. On the downside, immediate support is in 24,450–24,400. A decisive break below this range could open the door for a deeper correction, potentially dragging the index down to 24,200.