Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 11 July
MarketSmith India 4 min read 11 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's recommended stock picks for Friday, 11 July. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Thursday, Nifty50 declined 0.47% amid volatile trade, weighed down by weakness in IT, FMCG, Pharma, and Banking sectors. Investor caution prevailed ahead of TCS’s Q1 results, with expectations of muted performance dragging IT stocks.
