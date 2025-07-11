Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 11 July

On Thursday, Nifty50 continued its downward move, ending near the day’s low with a negative bias. Despite near-term weakness, the broader market outlook remains positive. Short-term volatility is likely due to sectoral shifts and global factors. Key support levels at 25,200 and 25,000 may help limit downside pressure. On the higher side, resistance is seen around 25,600–25,700. A decisive move above this range could revive bullish momentum and potentially trigger the next leg of the rally.