Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 11 July

How did Nifty Bank perform?

The index opened positively on Thursday but was unable to sustain gains, closing 0.45% lower after trading predominantly in the negative territory and forming a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. The decline was primarily led by weakness in heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank ICICI Bank , Kotak Bank, and SBI. The index opened at 57,339.75, fluctuated within a narrow range of 57,363.70 to 56,886.60, and settled at 56,956. Similarly, FINNIFTY followed a downward trajectory, ending the session with a loss of approximately 0.27%.