Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 14 July

The index found support near its 21-DMA on Friday, closing above this level and maintaining a position above all its key moving averages on the daily chart. However, the daily relative strength index is trending lower and currently hovers around 52, indicating a loss of short-term momentum. This is further corroborated by a negative crossover on the daily MACD. In contrast, the weekly RSI continues its bullish trajectory, supported by a positive MACD crossover, suggesting that the medium-term trend remains intact despite recent short-term weakness.