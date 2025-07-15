Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 15 July

Bank Nifty found support near its 21-day moving average and managed to close above it, retaining its position above all key short-term moving averages. However, momentum indicators continue to signal weakness. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending downward and currently hovers around 53, indicating diminishing buying strength. This view is supported by a negative crossover on the daily MACD, pointing to weakening bullish momentum in the near term.