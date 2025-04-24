Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 24 April

Technically, Nifty reclaimed its 200-day moving average on Monday and has remained above it. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to trend upward on both daily and weekly charts, reflecting growing bullish Momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is rising and remains above the zero line, reinforcing positive sentiment. However, the weekly MACD is still below the central line, suggesting some caution on the broader trend.