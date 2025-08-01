Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 1 August
Stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's recommended stock picks for 1 August. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Thursday, the Nifty 50 declined 0.35% amid heightened volatility, weighed down by renewed foreign institutional selling and global trade uncertainties. Market sentiment took a hit following US President Donald Trump’s unexpected threat of a 25% tariff on Indian imports, which pressured export-oriented sectors. Despite mild intraday recovery attempts, broader market weakness and persistent global headwinds kept the index in the red, particularly on the day of the weekly derivatives expiry.