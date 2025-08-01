Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 1 August

On Thursday, Bank Nifty declined to 55,500. However, it managed a partial intraday recovery before closing on a negative note. Moving ahead, 55,500 remains a crucial support level, and a decisive breach below it could trigger further downside pressure. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 56,500. A breakout above or breakdown below this defined range is likely to set the next directional move for the index, making these levels critical to watch in the coming sessions.