Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 12 May
SummaryBest stock recommendations: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Monday, 12 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
Stock market update: The Nifty 50 dropped 1.10% on Friday as escalating tensions at the border, following Indian missile strikes and Pakistani retaliation, spooked investors and triggered a broad market sell-off. Banking, financials, energy, and realty stocks bore the brunt, as geopolitical instability fuelled a risk-off sentiment across equities, currency, and bond markets.