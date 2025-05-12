Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 12 May

How did Bank Nifty perform?

Bank Nifty opened on a weak note and declined by approximately 1.42% on Friday, forming a bearish candlestick with a lower high and lower low price structure. The index breached its 21-day moving average and closed below it, reflecting sustained selling pressure. During the session, it traded within a range of 54,054 to 53,483 before settling at 53,595. FinNifty also exhibited similar weakness, ending the day with a loss of 1.84%.