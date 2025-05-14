Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 14 May

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a negative note but attempted to recover, only to face profit booking at higher levels. The index opened at 55,233.50, traded within the range of 55,499.65–54,888.50, and closed at 54,940.85. Despite forming a bearish candle on Tuesday, the index has maintained its bullish momentum as there are no signs of weakness thus far. It continues to trade well above its key moving averages.