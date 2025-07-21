Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 21 July
MarketSmith India 4 min read 21 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's recommended stock picks for 21 July. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended lower on Friday, 18 July, extending losses for the third straight week. The Nifty 50 slipped below the key 25,000 mark, signalling continued pressure on the broader market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story