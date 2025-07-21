Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 21 July

The index’s inability to sustain above the 25,000 level and its 50-DMA reflects a clear negative bias. The next key support levels are placed at 24,750 and 24,500. On the upside, a decisive breakout and sustained close above 25,300 will be crucial to revive bullish momentum. A move beyond this could pave the way toward the 25,600–25,700 resistance zone in the near term.