Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 July
Best stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's recommended stocks for 23 July. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
Indian equity benchmarks closed on a flat to negative note on 22 July, with the Nifty slipping 30 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 25,060. Despite a positive start, the indices failed to sustain early gains, ending the session under pressure from broad-based selling. All sectoral indices closed in the red, with Media (-2.5%), PSU Bank (-1.6%), Realty (-1%), Pharma (-0.9%), and Auto (-0.6%), reflecting cautious sentiment across sectors.