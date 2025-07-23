Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 July

The index successfully reclaimed both its 50-DMA and the key psychological level of 25,000, signalling a potential shift in sentiment. The intraday reversal pattern, along with the formation of a bullish candle near the 50-day SMA, suggests that the ongoing pullback may continue in the near term. On the daily chart, the relative strength index (RSI) has turned sideways and is approaching 47, indicating signs of a reversal. However, the daily MACD remains in a downtrend with a negative crossover above the zero line, highlighting that bearish undertones persist.