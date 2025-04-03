Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's stock picks for 3 April
Summary
- Best stock recommendations today: Here are two stocks to buy as suggested by MarketSmith India for 3 April
India's stock markets have remained volatile over the past five trading sessions, facing resistance at the 50-week moving average, with Nifty 50 trading within the 23,800–23,100 range. In the broader market, only 21% of NSE 500 stocks traded above their 200-day moving average (DMA), while 54% were above their 50-DMA. Sector-wise, consumption, banking & financials, speciality chemicals, and defence are exhibiting strength, making them potential trading opportunities.