Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 31 July

The index continues to consolidate within a sideways range of 55,800–57,500. Wednesday’s price action further reaffirmed this consolidation. Key support is seen at 55,800; a breakdown below this level could trigger further downside toward 55,200–55,000. On the upside, resistance is placed at 56,400, with a breakout above potentially opening the path to 57,000–57,500. Absent a decisive move in either direction, the index is expected to remain range-bound and choppy in the near term.