Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's stock picks for 7 April

Technically, the index’s close below the 50-daily moving average (DMA) on the daily chart signals continued weakness. On the weekly chart, it remains sandwiched between the 50- and 100-week moving averages (WMA), with a potential drift toward the 100-WMA in the coming sessions. Momentum indicators remain weak—the relative strength index (RSI) is hovering near 45 and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) continues to trend below the central line on both daily and weekly charts.