Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 9 May

How the Nifty 50 performed on 8 May

The Nifty 50 opened on a flat note but failed to sustain above the key support level of 24,400, spending most of the session in negative territory. Volatility intensified in the second half, leading to a bearish candle formation on the daily chart. All major sectoral and broader market indices ended in the red, with market breadth weak at a 1:3 advance-decline ratio.