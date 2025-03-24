Best stock recommendations for today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 24 March

Read this | Voltas preps to beat the heat with robust Q4 volumes. What about margin?

India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index notched its fifth consecutive session of gains on 21 March, Friday, reclaiming the 23,350 level. The index opened on a muted note at 23,158 but sustained its bullish momentum, closing at 23,350. This price action formed another bullish candle on the daily chart, marked by a higher-high and higher-low structure, signaling continued strength.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with most major indices ending in the green. Consumer Durables and Metals were the only laggards, posting marginal losses. Market breadth remained strong, with an advance-decline ratio of approximately 3:1, indicating broad-based participation.

Technical indicators

The Nifty 50 closed above its 50-day moving average (DMA) and broke out of a downward-sloping trendline connecting the highs of September and December 2024. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending higher at 66, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has shown a positive crossover but remains below the central line, signaling that caution is still warranted.

Following the O’Neil methodology, MarketSmith India upgraded the market status to ‘Confirmed Uptrend’ from ‘Rally Attempt’, citing a follow-through day on March 18. On that day, Nifty surged 1.5% on higher-than-average volume, while the Sensex gained 1.53%. However, a rise in distribution days or a breach of key support levels could shift the market status to ‘Uptrend Under Pressure’, signaling increased downside risks.

Key levels

With the index reclaiming the 50-DMA and trendline resistance, further upside could take it toward 23,500, followed by 23,800. On the downside, 23,000 remains a key support level. Traders and investors are advised to adopt a buy-on-dips approach while maintaining strict risk management to navigate potential volatility.

Nifty Bank performance on 21 March

Nifty Bank opened weak on 21 March but quickly regained buying momentum, maintaining a positive bias throughout the session.

The index formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, marked by a higher-high and higher-low price structure, and reclaimed its 100-DMA. It opened at 49,927.10, traded within a 50,672.15–49,891.95 range, and closed at 50,593.55, signaling strong buying interest and improving sentiment.

On the weekly chart, Nifty Bank formed a large bullish candle, posting a 2,533-point gain (+5.27%), reinforcing its upward momentum.

Technical indicators confirm the bullish undertone. The 14-day RSI surged to 68, indicating strengthening momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD turned positive, supporting the potential for further upside.

According to O’Neil methodology, the market status shifted from ‘Downtrend’ to ‘Rally Attempt’ on 17 March. A follow-through day is needed before confirming an uptrend.

Key levels

The 49,300–49,000 zone, aligned with the 50-DMA, is a key support area. A breakdown below this range could increase short-term volatility and downside pressure.

However, if the index sustains trade above the 100-DMA, it may extend gains toward the 200-DMA at 50,960, approximately 0.72% higher than the current level.

About MarketSmith India:

Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.