Best stock recommendations for today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 24 March

Technical indicators

The Nifty 50 closed above its 50-day moving average (DMA) and broke out of a downward-sloping trendline connecting the highs of September and December 2024. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending higher at 66, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has shown a positive crossover but remains below the central line, signaling that caution is still warranted.