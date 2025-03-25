Best stock recommendations for today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 25 March

Following O’Neil methodology for market direction, MarketSmith India had upgraded the market status to a ‘Confirmed Uptrend’ from a ‘Rally Attempt’ after witnessing a follow-through day. On 18 March, the Nifty advanced approximately 1.5% on higher volume compared with the 17 March session, signaling renewed market strength. Similarly, the Sensex rose around 1.53% on volume higher than in the 17 March session. However, if the distribution day count increases or the Nifty breaches its key support levels, we may shift the market status to an ‘Uptrend Under Pressure’ to reflect heightened risk.