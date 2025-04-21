Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 21 April
Summary
The Nifty 50 surged past 23,800 on Thursday, driven by strong gains in banking stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, and Reliance ahead of Q4 results. Heavy FII inflows – more than ₹10,000 crore in two days – boosted market sentiment. Optimism over India-US trade talks, crude oil prices dropping to around $65 a barrel, and expectations of strong Q4 earnings supported the rally. Overall, positive global cues and sectoral strength fueled investor confidence.