Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 21 April

The bias remains positive for the coming week, supported by strong momentum on the daily and weekly charts. However, the Nifty 50 is now approaching a key hurdle zone of 23,900–24,200, which aligns with previous swing highs as well as placement of the 200-DMA. A decisive breakout and sustained move above 24,200 could trigger fresh bullish momentum. On the downside, immediate support lies near 23,300, with the weekly structure remaining intact above this level.