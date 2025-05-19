Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 19 May
SummaryBest stock recommendations: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Monday, 19 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
Last week the Indian stock market saw strong gains, with Nifty 50 and Sensex rising over 4%. The uptrend was driven by a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and optimism over a potential zero-tariff trade deal with the US, which boosted investor confidence. Additional support came from falling crude oil and gold prices, strong FII inflows, and a weaker US dollar. Despite minor profit-booking on Friday, both indices closed the week with solid, broad-based gains.