Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 20 May

The Bank Nifty continues to trade above all its key moving averages on both the daily and weekly charts and is currently hovering just 1% below its all-time high, reaffirming the strength of its sustained uptrend. On the daily chart, the relative strength index (RSI) has flattened but remains in bullish territory around the 61 mark, suggesting consolidation within strength. Meanwhile, the MACD has exhibited a negative crossover but remains above the zero line, indicating mixed short-term momentum within a broadly positive trend.