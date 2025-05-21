Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 21 May
On Tuesday, Nifty 50 declined more than 1% to close below 24,700, owing to a mix of global and domestic pressures. A key trigger was Moody’s downgrade of the US's credit rating, sparking global risk aversion. Also, foreign investors pulled out funds amid rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar.