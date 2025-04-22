Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 22 April
Summary
- Best stock recommendations today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Tuesday, 22 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
The Nifty 50 gained 1.15% on Monday and closed above 24,100. The rally was driven by strong earnings from major banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, boosting investor sentiment. The financial sector led the rally, with the Nifty Bank hitting a record high. Broad-based buying was observed across sectors, barring FMCG, all the sectors closed in green. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak, supporting market momentum. Here are the best stock recommendations for today: