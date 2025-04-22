Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 22 April

Looking ahead, the bias remains positive in the coming days. However, some consolidation cannot be ruled out. The index has reclaimed its 200-DMA and closed above it with strong bullish sentiment, making the 200-DMA an immediate support level, followed by 23,500. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 24,200. For the index to turn more bullish, it must decisively cross and sustain above 24,200, which could open the path toward 24,700–24,900 in the coming sessions.