Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 27 May

Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 26 May

Nifty 50 closed at the 25,000 mark on Monday, extending gains for a second straight session, supported by strength in Auto, IT, and Metal stocks. The index opened with a gap-up at 24,919 and quickly climbed to 25,050 within the first hour. It touched an intraday high of 25,080 before encountering profit booking, leading to sideways movement in a narrow range through the rest of the session.