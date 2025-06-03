Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 3 June

The index is currently consolidating just below the 56,000 mark, which is acting as a key resistance level. A clear breakout and sustained close above this level would confirm a resumption of bullish momentum and could set the stage for a move toward 57,500–58,000. Until then, the index is likely to remain range-bound. On the downside, immediate support is seen near 55,000, with a stronger base around 54,500.