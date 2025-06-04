Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 4 June
Best stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Wednesday, 4 June. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 dropped 0.70%, closing below 24,542 amid an increased volatile trading day. The decline was driven by weakness in the financial, energy, and IT sectors. Additionally, sharp losses in Adani Group stocks followed reports of a US investigation into alleged violations of Iran sanctions. Global trade tensions, caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India policy meeting, rising US bond yields, and fluctuating oil prices added to investor concerns.