Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 4 June

Nifty50 is now trading below its 21-DMA on the daily chart with a negative bias. The index is currently trending sideways with a negative bias, and immediate support is placed around 24,500–24,400. A further breach below this range may turn more negative toward 24,000 in the coming trading sessions. On the upside, strong resistance is placed in the range of 25,000–25,200. A decisive breakout above this range is crucial to revive bullish sentiment. Until then, a cautious and defensive approach can be followed in the coming days.