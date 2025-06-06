Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 6 June

Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 5 June

On Thursday, the Nifty 50 opened on a positive note and extended its bullish momentum as it crossed the 21-day moving average (21-DMA) during early trade and remained above it throughout the session. The price action resulted in the formation of a second consecutive green candle on the daily chart. However, it had a long upper wick, indicating some intraday profit booking at higher levels. Barring the Nifty Auto, all other sectoral indices ended on a flat to positive note. Additionally, strong performance in the broader markets supported market breadth, improving the advance-decline ratio to 3:2.