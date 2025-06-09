Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 9 June

The index is currently trading with a positive bias across multiple timeframes and is now navigating uncharted territory. As long as it remains above 56,000, the overall outlook remains positive. The recent breakout indicates potential for the index to advance toward 58,500–59,000 in the near term. Conversely, a breach below 56,000 could lead to a phase of sideways consolidation. Notably, the RBI’s recent policy measures have had a significant positive impact on the sector, and it is likely to remain buoyant in the coming weeks.