Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's stock picks for 15 April
Summary
- Best stock recommendations today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert stock picks for 15 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
Indian stock market's benchmark index, Nifty 50, remained volatile through the week, weighed down by global and domestic uncertainties. A sharp sell-off in global markets followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new trade tariffs, dragging Indian equities lower.