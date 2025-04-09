Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's stock picks for 9 April
Summary
- Best stock recommendations today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert stock picks for 9 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
The Indian stock market bounced back on Tuesday after a sharp decline over the past few days. This recovery was mainly driven by positive global cues, fueled by hopes of trade tariff negotiations between the US and Japan, along with expectations of a 25 bps rate cut in the upcoming RBI policy meeting on Wednesday.