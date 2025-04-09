Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's stock picks for 9 April

How the Nifty performed on Tuesday

The index rebounded and rose 1.69%, closing above 22,500. Following positive cues from global markets, it opened with a gap-up at 22,447 and traded within a broad range of 22,270–22,700 throughout the session. This price action led to the formation of a bullish candle on the daily chart. All sectoral and broader market indices ended in positive territory. Market breadth was strong, with the advance-decline ratio at 7:1, indicating a broad-based participation in the rally.