Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 1 July

Stock market today : The Indian stock market closed the final trading session of June in the red, as investors booked profits after a strong four-day rally. Still, it marked the fourth straight month of gains, with the Nifty 50 rising 3.10% and the Sensex up 2.65% in June—taking their cumulative four-month gains to over 15%.

Notably, both indices have rebounded nearly 17.3% from their April lows, marking their strongest recovery in recent memory.

Two stocks recommended by MarketSmith India for 1 July:

Buy: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd (current price: ₹ 849.20)

Why it’s recommended : Robust financial momentum, capacity expansion, new product segment, export expansion, and R&D focus.

: Robust financial momentum, capacity expansion, new product segment, export expansion, and R&D focus. Key metrics : P/E: 86.56, 52-week high: ₹ 1,012, volume: ₹ 50 crore

: P/E: 86.56, 52-week high: 1,012, volume: 50 crore Technical analysis : Downward sloping trendline breakout, 100-DMA retake

: Downward sloping trendline breakout, 100-DMA retake Risk factors : Customer concentration and contract risk, raw material procurement risk, execution risk, and governance risk.

: Customer concentration and contract risk, raw material procurement risk, execution risk, and governance risk. Buy at : ₹ 849

: 849 Target price : ₹ 970 in two to three months

: 970 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 794

Buy: BOSCH LTD (current price: ₹ 32,680)

Why it’s recommended : Strong Q4 performance, expansion in mobility business, growth in consumer business.

: Strong Q4 performance, expansion in mobility business, growth in consumer business. Key metrics : P/E: 47.30, 52-week high: ₹ 39,088, volume: ₹ 175.50 crore

: P/E: 47.30, 52-week high: 39,088, volume: 175.50 crore Technical analysis : Trending above all its key moving averages, a bullish continuation pattern.

: Trending above all its key moving averages, a bullish continuation pattern. Risk factors : Supply chain, currency risk, competition, and regulatory pressure.

: Supply chain, currency risk, competition, and regulatory pressure. Buy at : ₹ 32,680

: 32,680 Target price: ₹ 36,200 in two to three months

36,200 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 30,300

Nifty 50: Performance on 30 June

The Nifty 50 opened flat on Monday and faced profit booking at higher levels, trading with a negative bias and closing near the day’s low. This price action resulted in a bearish candle on the daily chart. Despite the weakness, the index managed to hold above the 25,500 mark.

Sectoral performance was mixed—PSU Banks, Pharma, and IT closed in the green, while Private Banks, Realty, Auto, FMCG, and Metals ended in the red. Broader market indices outperformed, supporting positive market breadth, with the advance-decline ratio at 3:2.

Technically, the Nifty continues to trend above all key moving averages across timeframes, affirming its strong bullish structure. The recent breakouts on both daily and weekly charts strengthen the positive outlook. Momentum indicators support this view: the RSI is trending upwards around 63–64, and the daily MACD has confirmed a positive crossover, signalling continued near-term strength.

According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Nifty reclaimed its recent high of 25,116, upgrading the market status to a Confirmed Uptrend as of 11 June 2024.

While profit booking was seen on Monday, broader sentiment remains positive. However, near-term upside may be limited this week. If momentum holds, the index could move toward 25,700–25,800, with potential to test 26,000. On the downside, immediate support lies at 25,500, with stronger support at 25,200.

Nifty Bank: Performance Overview

The Nifty Bank index declined 0.23% on Monday after a volatile session. Despite hitting a fresh intraday all-time high, the index reversed and closed lower due to profit booking, primarily in heavyweight private banks. PSU banks, however, posted gains. The broader FINNIFTY index underperformed, closing down 0.62%.

Technically, Nifty Bank continues to hold above all key moving averages across timeframes, reaffirming the strength of its bullish trend. It formed a small bearish candle on the daily chart but maintained a 'higher-high, higher-low' structure, suggesting underlying resilience.

Momentum indicators remain supportive: the daily RSI is around 65 in bullish territory, and the MACD has posted a positive crossover. The weekly chart also maintains a bullish setup, with both RSI and MACD pointing upward, supporting a strong medium-term outlook.

Per O’Neil’s model, Nifty Bank has recently transitioned from an Uptrend Under Pressure to a Confirmed Uptrend phase.

Despite the recent pullback, sentiment remains positive. A sustained hold above 57,000 could push the index toward 58,500–59,000. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 56,500, with a stronger support zone near 56,000.

