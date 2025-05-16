Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 16 May
SummaryBest stock recommendations: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Friday, 16 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
Stock market update: Nifty 50 jumped 1.60% on Thursday, 15 May, closing above 25,000 for the first time in over seven months, driven by a sharp drop in retail inflation to 3.16% and wholesale inflation below 1% in April. This raised expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.