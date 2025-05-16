Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 16 May

Nifty50 extended its bullish momentum on Thursday, decisively surpassing the psychological milestone of 25,000. Market sentiment remains broadly positive, and the index is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen around 25,200. A sustained move above this zone could potentially drive the index toward 25,700–25,800. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,800–24,700, which is likely to act as a cushion in case of any pullback.