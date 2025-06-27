Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 27 June

The index extended gains and ended with a positive bias above 25,500. Looking ahead, sentiment is expected to remain upbeat as long as the index holds above 25,200. A sustained move could take it toward 25,700–25,800 in the near term. On the flip side, a break below 25,200 may lead to renewed volatility and range-bound consolidation. Immediate support is placed near 25,000, with stronger support around 24,750.