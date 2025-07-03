Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 3 July
Stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's recommended stock picks for Thursday, 3 July. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
Stock market today: On Wednesday, 2 July, the Nifty 50 slipped 0.35%, dragged down by sustained selling in realty, banking, and financial stocks. The index had been consolidating within the 25,500–25,700 range for the past three sessions, but today’s close below 25,500 marks a shift in momentum, giving the bears an edge.