Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 3 July

Among sectoral indices, Metals led the gains with an advance of over 1.4%, followed by Auto. On the flip side, Realty continued to underperform, falling more than 1.4%. The Banking pack also remained under pressure, with the Bank Nifty and PSU Bank indices shedding 0.80% and 0.83%, respectively. In the broader markets, midcaps outperformed, while smallcaps moved largely in line with the benchmark. Market breadth was negative, with the advance-decline ratio skewed in favour of the bears at 1:2.