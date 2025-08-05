Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 5 August

Bank Nifty managed to end the session on a positive note, supported by a partial intraday recovery from lower levels. Going forward, the zone around 55,400 will act as a crucial support. A decisive breach below this level could intensify selling pressure and trigger further downside. On the flip side, immediate resistance is seen near 56,500, which must be crossed convincingly to signal bullish continuation. The index is currently trading within this well-defined range, and a breakout or breakdown from it is likely to set the tone for the next directional move. Traders should closely watch these levels in the coming sessions, as they hold the key to confirming a clear trend.