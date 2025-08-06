Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 6 August
Stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's recommended stock picks for 6 August. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
Technically, the Nifty 50 continues to find support at its 100-EMA, providing short-term stability. The RSI has been moving sideways and is currently positioned at 40, indicating a lack of momentum. Additionally, the MACD remains in a negative crossover, trading below both its signal line and the zero axis. This combination of indicators suggests a cautious near-term outlook, with momentum still subdued. A strong reversal seems unlikely unless the index decisively breaks through key resistance levels, accompanied by sustained buying pressure.