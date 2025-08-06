Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 6 August

How Nifty 50 performed on 5 August

Indian equity indices gave up part of their previous session’s gains to end lower, with the Nifty closing below 24,700, pressured by broad-based sectoral selling, barring Auto stocks. The Nifty 50 declined 73.20 points, or 0.30%, to settle at 24,649.55. After a muted start, markets slipped into the red following recent statements from the US President. The Nifty briefly fell below 24,600 during intraday trade. However, selective buying in Auto stocks helped pare some of the losses. Sector-wise, the Nifty Auto rose 0.4%, emerging as the lone gainer, while Banking, IT, Oil and Gas, FMCG, and Pharma sectors declined around 0.5% each. In today’s trade, both benchmark indices declined in three of the last four trading sessions, resuming their downward trend after Monday’s brief pause.