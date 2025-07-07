Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 7 July

How Nifty 50 performed on 4 July

On Friday, the Nifty 50 opened on a positive note but traded with a negative bias during the first half of the session. However, it recovered from the day’s low in the latter half and closed on a positive note. The daily price action formed a bullish candle with a lower wick, indicating intraday recovery and buying interest at lower levels. Barring Nifty Metal and Auto, all major sectoral indices closed in the green, with banking and financials, realty, pharma, IT, and FMCG showing relative outperformance. The market breadth was marginally positive, settling at a 5:4 ratio.